1 seriously injured in crash on I-16 between I-516, Chatham Pkwy

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – One person was seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 16 Wednesday, blocking some traffic for hours.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), one vehicle and one semi-truck were involved in the crash.

The incident closed down I-16 westbound between I-516 and Chatham Parkway from about 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. SPD officers were on scene, helping divert traffic in the area.

The individual injured was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash has not been released at this time.