Town to demolish abandoned buildings on William Hilton Parkway

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The town of Hilton Head Island will begin demolishing three abandoned buildings this week, clearing the site for future use.

Demolition is slated to begin at 160 William Hilton Parkway on Wednesday. Work will continue from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday, and town officials say those in the area can expect noise at that time.

If needed, the town will extend demolition into next week, with Friday, June 11, as the completion date.

The town asks drivers and pedestrians in the area to be cautious of trucks entering and exiting the site during demolition.

The 1.93-acre site, formerly known as the Fairfield Square commercial center, began operations in the early 1960s. The site previously housed the Pine Top motel, the Mi Tierra Restaurant, offices and other shops.

Building to be demolished at 160 William Hilton Parkway (Town of Hilton Head)

The town purchased the property last August for $475,000. Officials say this was a reduced price, accounting for demolition costs and asbestos removal.

According to Shawn Colin, senior advisor to Hilton Head’s town manager, the purchase of the property is in line with other improvements to the William Hilton Parkway corridor.

“We are working with a consultant on land planning for this corridor, which will be an important step in preserving and protecting the Stoney community and its cultural heritage,” Colin added.

“This is one of those opportunities where we can mitigate a very negative condition, restore it to green space in the short term and then integrate it into the master plan for this area as we move forward in the future,” explained Colin.