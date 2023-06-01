HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Hilton Head Island is looking for a diverse group of community leaders and concerned citizens to serve on its new Housing Action Committee.
The committee’s main focus will be on strategies, ideas and recommendations for the town that address issues on workforce housing affordability.
The town is looking for up to 11 members with knowledge and experience in various areas, including:
- General Homebuilding
- Banking/Finance
- Philanthropy
- Non-profit Affordable Workforce Housing Developer
- For-profit Affordable Workforce Housing Developer
- Community Representative (Concerned Citizen)
- Affordable Housing Tenant or Homeowner
- Employer Representative
- Realtor and Real Estate Professional
- Workforce Housing or Social Service Advocate
Officials say establishing the committee is a key strategy recommended in the Workforce Housing Framework adopted by Town Council last November.
Those who are interested in serving on the Housing Action Committee can apply online at
Individuals interested in serving on the Housing Action Committee may apply online at hiltonheadislandsc.gov/boards.
For more information about the committee, contact town clerk Kimberly Gammon, at KimberlyG@hiltonheadislandsc.gov or 843-341-4701.