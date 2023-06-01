HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Hilton Head Island is looking for a diverse group of community leaders and concerned citizens to serve on its new Housing Action Committee.

The committee’s main focus will be on strategies, ideas and recommendations for the town that address issues on workforce housing affordability.

The town is looking for up to 11 members with knowledge and experience in various areas, including:

General Homebuilding

Banking/Finance

Philanthropy

Non-profit Affordable Workforce Housing Developer

For-profit Affordable Workforce Housing Developer

Community Representative (Concerned Citizen)

Affordable Housing Tenant or Homeowner

Employer Representative

Realtor and Real Estate Professional

Workforce Housing or Social Service Advocate

Officials say establishing the committee is a key strategy recommended in the Workforce Housing Framework adopted by Town Council last November.

Those who are interested in serving on the Housing Action Committee can apply online at

Individuals interested in serving on the Housing Action Committee may apply online at hiltonheadislandsc.gov/boards.

For more information about the committee, contact town clerk Kimberly Gammon, at KimberlyG@hiltonheadislandsc.gov or 843-341-4701.