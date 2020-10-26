Town of Hilton Head Island beach parking passes on sale next week

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The Town of Hilton Head Island will begin selling 2021-2022 beach parking passes on Monday, Nov. 2.

Passes are available only to Town of Hilton Head Island property owners and residents.

The pass costs $30 per vehicle and is valid until December 31, 2022. The pass allows property owners and residents to park in designated spaces at Islanders Beach Park at 94 Folly Field Road, and Driessen Beach Park at 64 Bradley Beach Road.

In addition, pass holders are not required to pay meter fees at any of the Town’s public access beach parking lots.

Town officials are encouraging applicants to mail their applications and required supporting documentation to: Town of Hilton Head Island, 12A Gateway Circle, Hilton Head Island, S.C. 29926.

Once your application is received and processed, the beach parking decal will be mailed to you.

Beach parking passes may also be purchased in person at the Town’s Facilities Management Division at 12A Gateway Circle from 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m., Monday through Friday. Only one person at a time will be permitted in the lobby and face masks are required.

Applications for beach parking passes will not be accepted at Town Hall and beach parking passes will not be available at Town Hall.

For more information on how to obtain a beach parking pass and an application form, call 843-342-4580 or visit the Town’s website at www.hiltonheadislandsc.gov in the “How Do I” section of the home page, click on “Obtain” and choose “beach parking pass.”