Town of Bluffton to host its first job fair on Friday

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – The Town of Bluffton will host its first job fair on Friday, Aug. 9.

The job fair will be from 9 a.m. until noon at the Rotary Community Center at Oscar Frazier Park.

The fair will give attendees an opportunity to meet with Bluffton’s town leaders to discuss opportunities with the Town of Bluffton. Applications and resumes will be accepted at the event and will be tracked for one year after the submission date.

The Town of Bluffton currently employs 135 people in:

Customer Service Center (i.e. permitting, licensing and general information)

Engineering (i.e. engineers, project managers and watershed staff members)

Growth Management (i.e. urban planners, community development, building inspectors)

Bluffton Police Department (i.e. police officers, crossing guards, victims advocate and civilian staff)

Finance

Human Resources

Municipal Court

The Don Ryan Center for Innovation

“I am proud the Town is hosting this job fair, so we are aware of local talent who have an interest in employment with Bluffton,” Town Manager Marc Orlando said. “The Town plans to make this an annual event as this fair gives the Town’s department leaders an opportunity to answer any questions from applicants as well as to discuss how their departments serve the Bluffton community.”

Current job openings and employment applications can also be viewed on the Town of Bluffton’s website: https://www.townofbluffton.sc.gov/human-resources-department/home