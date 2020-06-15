Town of Bluffton declares Juneteenth town holiday

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – The Town of Bluffton has declared Juneteenth a town holiday.

Bluffton Mayor Lisa Sulka, on behalf of Bluffton’s Town Council, issued a proclamation on Monday declaring Friday, June 19 as Juneteenth Day in the Town of Bluffton. The proclamation designated that day as a town holiday.

Juneteenth is a historical celebration honoring the end of slavery in the United States.

Town offices will remain open on Friday. The proclamation was issued as a way for town leaders to “formalize their commitment to helping end racism in our country and in our community,” the town says.

“We recognize that there is so much work to be done yet to address and correct inequities and social injustices,” Sulka said. “We hope that this proclamation will encourage other lawmakers at all levels to not only begin the conversation, but to work toward meaningful solutions as well.”

Bluffton officials say the town holiday also highlights the town’s Juneteenth celebration, which is sponsored and hosted annually by the Bluffton MLK Observance Committee. This year, the event will take place on June 20 at Bluffton’s Eagles Field from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be more than 40 vendors, African drummers, Gullah storytelling, voter registration, and more.