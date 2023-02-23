BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s been three years since the murder of Ahmaud Arbery shook the nation.

In Brunswick, the site of his fatal shooting, the Transformative Justice Coalition held a town hall meeting in the Howard Coffin Park community building to commemorate his life.

Ahmaud Arbery’s father Marcus was in attendance as well as his aunts Diane Jackson and Kim Arbery.

The evening was a platform to remember Ahmaud and to continue to fight for justice.

“We’re on the panel tonight speaking about what his life was to us and how we miss him today,” Jackson said, “and how we miss him every day.”

Jackson said they were expecting 50 people to show up for the event but it garnered a crowd much larger.

“We’re going to keep on fighting,” she said. “It’s going to get bigger than this because we’re gonna keep on fighting.”