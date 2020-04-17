Tourism workers hit hard as virus hikes Georgia unemployment

A man wearing a mask loads a box of food into the back of an SUV in Savannah, Ga., as jobless workers lined up in their cars at a drive-thru food bank on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Savannah business leaders and a local charity arranged the drive-thru food bank to help hospitality industry workers left jobless as the coronavirus has virtually shut down Savannah’s $3 billion tourism economy. (AP Photo/Russ Bynum)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Jobless workers continue to file unemployment claims in sky-high numbers in Georgia as state’s economy struggles amid efforts to fight the coronavirus.

The Georgia Department of Labor reported Thursday that it processed 318,000 new claims for unemployment benefits last week, bringing the total to more than 900,000 claims processed since March 22.

Jacques Primo, left, and Mary Joe Rickley-North sit in a car waiting to get food donations at a drive-thru food bank in Savannah, Ga., on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Both Primo and Rickley said they lost their jobs at a Savannah seafood restaurant that closed last month as the coronavirus virtually shut down Savannah’s $3 billion tourism economy. (AP Photo/Russ Bynum)

The agency says restaurant and hotel workers have been especially hurt by restrictions and shutdowns imposed to keep the virus from spreading.

In Savannah, hundreds of cars and trucks lined up Thursday at a drive-thru food bank on the city’s historic riverfront.

A Georgia National Guard soldier loads food into the back of a vehicle Thursday, April 16, 2020, as cars and trucks lined up at a drive-thru food back in Savannah, Ga. Local business leaders arranged the food bank to help hospitality workers in Savannah who have been laid off as the coronavirus has forced businesses to close or scale back operations. (AP Photo/Russ Bynum)

In line was Crystal Braden, who lost her job as a Savannah tour guide.

Braden said she needs help after spending much of her savings on groceries.