Staff member at Beach High School tests positive for COVID-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A staff member at Beach High School in Savannah has tested positive for COVID-19.

The school district sent the following email to parents, staff and students at the school.

Dear Beach High Staff and Families: Please listen to this important message regarding the Coronavirus. The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System has received notice from the Georgia Department of Health regarding a confirmed Coronavirus case of a staff member who works at Beach High School. Based on the date of symptom onset, students and staff would not be considered contacts and would be at low risk of exposure. It is important that you are aware of this information and take necessary precautions. Any person exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever, cough, and shortness of breath, should call his/her healthcare provider for evaluation. All are reminded of the importance to engage in quality hygiene standards and social distancing. For more information on Coronavirus, please visit the District’s website at sccpss.com, or any of the online information found at the Chatham Health Department or the Centers for Diseases Control.

The Georgia Department of Health on Saturday reported two additional cases of COVID-19 in Chatham County.

This brings the total number in the Coastal Health District to seven, with two more in Chatham County, two cases in Glynn County and one in Effingham County.

The total number of cases as of 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, is now at 555 across the state of Georgia.

WSAV News 3 is On Your Side with all the information you need to know about the coronavirus here.