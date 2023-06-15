RINCON, Ga. (WSAV) – People living in the Dasher’s Landing neighborhood were hit by tornado winds around 60 mph Wednesday night along with a few inches of rain that fell within a couple of hours, leaving the community to pick up the pieces.

Some were luckier than others; Wendy Hoogakker said she feels lucky just to be alright.

“We knew it was a tree,” said Hoogakker. “It was like, just how bad is it? When the tree fell it was really loud and it knocked stuff off the walls and stuff off the shelves. And then you hear water dripping, so you know you have a hole. It’s just how bad was it?”

Hoogakker heard an alarm that warned her of the severe weather and took shelter quickly, staying away from any windows and doors.

“We hunkered down into the internal room in the house that was, like, opposite of where the tree fell, thankfully.”

Just 10 minutes later, Hoogakker said it was safe enough to leave the house, and that’s when this community really came together.

“People came around in their golf carts [asking] what do we need?” said Hoogakker. “Do we need tarps, do we need chainsaws, do we need tools? So even that continued today, everyone has chipped in and helped.”

Several of the neighbors work in lawn care or construction, so they pitched in to help.

Hoogakker said she’s unsure when things will go back to normal, but it will surely take a lot of work.