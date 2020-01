TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Toombs County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday that deputies will now be allowed to drive their work vehicles to church services and events.

TCSO said in a statement that this is a “continuation of being proactive” and will allow for law enforcement to be more visible in the community to deter criminal activity.

Both marked and unmarked vehicles will be allowed to be driven to church gatherings.