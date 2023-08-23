TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Brenda Walker has been living in her mobile home for over 30 years, but tragedy recently struck.

Her Toombs County home burned to the ground, leaving her and her family with nothing.

“I know there’s a reason for everything that happens,” she said, “but I don’t know what this reason is because we lost our home.”

Walker has exhausted all of her resources and says she doesn’t know where to turn.

“We went to American Red Cross and there’s three of us and they gave us $213 each,” she explained, “and that’s all they could do.”

After the fire, Walker was staying with her mother in a government housing facility, but they recently informed her she could no longer stay there.

“My mom’s like, ‘Well, her home burned down can’t you make an exception and let her stay there? And she’s like no, rules are rules,” she told News 3. “So I don’t know what else to do.”

If you would like to lend a helping hand, email jameswalker54320@gmail.com or make a donation via Cash App at $JamesWalkerGA.

“I just got to take one day at a time,” Walker said. “I believe in God and that everything happens for a reason, so I just have to take one day at a time.”