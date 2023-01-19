VIDALIA, Ga. (WSAV) – One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Toombs County Thursday.

The collision happened around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 292 and Highway 86.

According to the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office, it appears a couple was traveling east on Highway 86 when the driver, Robert Mitchell, 76, failed to yield at the intersection.

Mitchell traveled into the eastbound lane on Highway 292 causing Timothy Hayden, 54, to crash into Mitchell’s SUV, officials said.

Crews responded to the scene to find Mitchell’s passenger, 75-year-old Sue Mitchell, dead.

Robert Mitchell and Hayden suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash was turned over to the Georgia State Patrol for further investigation.