RINCON, Ga. (WSAV) — A message on the sign in front of Subway on Highway 21 in Rincon has sparked controversy across social media.

The sign read, “Our subs don’t implode,” a reference to the submarine implosion that killed five people last month.

While some found the phrase to be a light-hearted reference to an otherwise tragic event, others found the sign disrespectful and in poor taste.

Subway’s corporate office has issued the following statement:

“We have been in contact with the franchise about this matter and made it clear that this kind of comment has no place in our business. The sign has since been removed.”