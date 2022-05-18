HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The Today Show is heading to Hilton Head Island this Friday to get a jump start on summer with some fun in the Lowcountry sun.

During the 3rd Hour of Today, Al Roker, Craig Melvin, Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dreyer will share local food and features.

It’s the team’s first big trip away from Studio 1A since the start of the pandemic.

“Oh, I’ve got to tell you, we are so excited,” Roker said in an interview Wednesday with Coastal Sunrise anchors Kim Gusby and Ben Katko.

“We’re thrilled we’re going to be all together, WSAV and the 3rd Hour of Today, just one big morning,” he said.

Roker and the team will give viewers a tour of their oceanfront Vrbo rental, speak with Sea Turtle Patrol HHI volunteers about local protection efforts and embark on a Lowcountry fishing charter.

They’ll be dining with Chef Orchid Paulmeier, owner of One Hot Mama’s American Grill, and Andrew Carmines of Hudson’s Seafood, too.

You can expect some special guests, including radio host and Charleston native Charlamagne tha God, who might just put Today’s Palmetto State knowledge to the test. (Being a South Carolina native, the stakes are high for Craig!)

In WSAV’s interview with Roker, he teased that some other special guests could be joining as well.

While the live audience is already full, WSAV will be bringing you all of the fun from Hilton Head starting on Coastal Sunrise.

Storm Team 3 Meteorologist Kyle Dennis and WSAV News 3’s Andrew Davis will be live on Hilton Head starting at 6 a.m. The 3rd Hour of Today will start at 9 a.m. on WSAV.