TIU investigates Saturday morning pedestrian-involved crash on Bay Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a pedestrian-involved crash that happened on Bay Street Saturday morning.

Around 5 a.m., 64-year-old Ernestine Jones was driving a Toyota Corolla eastbound on Bay Street approaching Montgomery Street, according to SPD.

At that time, 29-year-old Jamal Tinsley attempted to walk across Bay Street near its intersection with Montgomery Street. Jones did not see Tinsley, who was wearing dark clothing.

She attempted to steer away from him but could not avoid the collision.

#SPDTraffic: The 300 block of Bay Street is closed due to a serious injury pedestrian-involved crash. The adult male pedestrian has been transported to the hospital. TIU is investigating. Officers are rerouting traffic in that area. The closure is expected for about two hours. pic.twitter.com/eM3lcpmly4 — Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) February 27, 2021

Tinsley was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police responding to the scene blocked off traffic at the 300 block of Bay Street shortly after the crash, but the road has since reopened.

The crash is currently under investigation.