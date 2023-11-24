BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Americans are expected to spend millions of dollars shopping this weekend. However, before you log online, make sure you’re spending your hard-earned money safely.

Many people get their holiday shopping done this weekend at the lowest prices all year.

While some Americans head towards the brick-and-mortar stores, millions shop from their couches.

Last year, shoppers set U.S. records both on Black Friday and on Cyber Monday. According to Adobe Analytics, online sales raked in more than $9 billion on Black Friday.

Then a few days later, Americans set a Cyber Monday record at more than $11 billion in sales. However, before you open up your wallet experts want to make sure you’re spending your money at trusted businesses.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has a list of tips to keep your online holiday shopping safe and secure.

Pay attention to the website’s domain. Many scammers will use domains that look very similar to real sites.

Make sure the website starts with “https.” If it’s missing that last letter, experts say that’s a tell-tale sign that the site might not be secure.

Also, look for misspellings both in the website’s domain and on the website. If you get any text messages or emails asking for your card information, never respond.

For an added layer of protection, experts say you might want to use a credit card online. Credit cards have more protection against fraudulent charges.

After you’ve wrapped up your shopping, pay attention to your bank statements. Look for any charges that look fishy and report them to your bank.