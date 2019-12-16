Tiny House Village getting new health care clinic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A health care clinic is opening soon at Savannah’s Tiny House Village. People behind the project say it is a crucial step in their mission to make life comfortable for our homeless heroes.

Kenneth McNeal has been staying in the village since July.

“I’m able to pay my bills. I’m able to do some things and I’m not worried about what I’m going to eat,” he said. “It’s really good.”

In two weeks, that good situation is getting better for McNeal and dozens of other veterans living in the quaint, tiny homes.

J.C. Lewis Primary Health Care is renting a tiny building to offer residents — and anyone else who walks through the door — primary care, behavioral health services, and nutritional education.

“You have to have the mind and the body,” said Brandon Gaffney, the CEO of J.C. Lewis Primary Health Care. “Oftentimes, you may have mental illnesses that contribute to physical illnesses. As a result, we want to combine the two and give the residents and other patients everything they need.”

Just like the tiny homes, the health clinic comes in a tiny package. But it has everything physicians need, including an exam room and a bathroom.

J.C. Lewis Primary Health Care is renting the small building from the Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless (CASA). Gaffney thanked CASA for its willingness to collaborate and cooperate on the idea, which took 18 months to put into place.

“It’s a hassle getting a bus downtown. But when you can just walk out of your house, walk right there and get some medical care, that’s great,” said McNeal.

Crews and volunteers completed Phase I of the project in November. Phase II starts in the spring of 2020.

When Phase II is done, the community on Dundee Street will have 24 more homes and a clubhouse, with washers and dryers.

For more information on how you can get involved or donate to Phase II or III of the project, visit here.