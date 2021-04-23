Tiny House Project to host virtual art auction benefiting homeless vets

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Tiny House Project will be holding a virtual art auction to support homeless veterans.

“These men and women desperately need our support,” said Tiny House Project coordinator Cindy Kelley. “This online auction is an easy way to give back to those who have given so much.”

The auction starts Monday and will run through Monday, May 10, online at 32auctions.com/tinyhouseart.

Some of the artists featured include Steve Penley, Marylin Foley, Cheryl Hardin and more. But Kelley says artwork is still being accepted for the auction.

Artists interested in donating work are asked to call Susan Roberts at 912-308-6258 or email her at susukroberts@gmail.com.