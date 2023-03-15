The Hall of Fame event begins at 7 p.m., however, WSAV’s stream will begin around 7:40 p.m. once dinner is complete.

ATLANTA (WSAV) – WSAV News 3 anchor Tina Tyus-Shaw and other industry leaders will be inducted into the Georgia Association of Broadcasters (GAB) Hall of Fame in Atlanta Wednesday night.

Since its inception, the GAB Hall of Fame has inducted more than 100 broadcasters, honoring big-name legends and small-town greats.

Alongside Tyus-Shaw, inductees include Tom Barclay, Georgia Public Broadcasting; Rick Caffey, Audacy Atlanta; Al Ciraldo (posthumous), the voice of Georgia Tech Athletics; and Scott Slade, WSB Radio.

To be considered for the Hall of Fame, the broadcasters must have a minimum of 20 years in broadcasting with a tie to Georgia; went to school, lived, or worked in the state, a solid record of achievement including rating dominance and local/national awards, and a history of dedication to the communities they serve.

Tyus-Shaw, a Griffin, Georgia, native and Tennessee State University graduate, is also celebrating 30 years at WSAV.

“As I reflect on my years of work in television news, my goal has always been to give my viewers something that will individually and collectively enhance their lives and make their communities stronger,” she said. “This nod from the GAB affirms that the stories I’ve told and the information I’ve shared over the years are doing the right thing, making our world better.”

One of Tyus-Shaw’s proudest accomplishments has been the Breast Cancer Mammogram initiative Buddy Check 3, which has been credited with saving the lives of multiple local cancer survivors thanks to early detection.

Sen. Jon Ossoff has recognized Tyus-Shaw with an official U.S. Senate Commendation on her GAB induction.

“For decades, Tina Tyus-Shaw has provided Coastal Georgia residents with high-quality information and important broadcast journalism,” Ossoff said. “The whole state is grateful to Tina for her efforts, for her extraordinary career, and looking forward to seeing what successes await her next.”