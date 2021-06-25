‘Time to bring justice’: Murdaugh father, son announce $100K reward in double homicide

HAMPTON, S.C. (WSAV) – The family of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh are offering a $100,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the double homicide of the mother and son.

Alex Murdaugh and his other son, Buster, announced the reward Friday, pushing for answers in the June 7 double homicide.

“I want to thank everyone for the incredible love and support that we have received over the last few weeks,” said Alex Murdaugh. “Now is the time to bring justice for Maggie and Paul. Buster and I, along with Maggie’s mother, father and our entire family, ask that anyone with helpful information immediately call the SLED tip line or Crime Stoppers.”

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) officials say if they receive information through their tip line that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case, the agency will notify the family to evaluate the potential payment of the reward.

“In order for SLED to maintain our independence we cannot be involved with facilitating or adjudicating any potential reward claims,” the agency stated.

SLED’s tip line is available 24 hours a day at 803-896-2605. Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry can also be contacted anonymously at 843-554-1111.

According to Alex and Buster Murdaugh, the family law firm of Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth and Detrick, will administer the reward, which they say must be submitted on or before Sept. 30.

They say the total $100,000 reward will be allocated equally among those who provide information leading to an arrest and conviction.

SLED recently announced information from the homicide investigation led them to reopen the six-year-old unsolved hit-and-run death of Stephen Smith, 19.

Meanwhile, the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office plans to dismiss charges against Paul Murdaugh in connection to the death of 19-year-old Mallory Beach.