Time is running out to apply for Hurricane Registry

Dozens are rushing today to sign up for the Health Department’s Hurricane Registry. And time is quickly running out.

Right now, there are 366 residents registered in eight different counties, including 212 in Chatham County.

The Health Department says they want to make it easy for people who need help. Before you go to their website, make sure you meet the requirements.

“Number one — we don’t want to wait until the last minute when a hurricane is possibly barreling down on us,” said Patti Brown — a Chatham County nurse manager.

The registry is for people who have functional, access or medical needs. According to the website, functional needs include children or adults with physical, sensory or intellectual disabilities who need assistance with the activities of daily living.

Those with medical needs include those who need the help of trained medical professionals.

You cannot have any family members, neighbors or friends in the area to help you evacuate.

If you live in a nursing home, assisted living or personal care facility — you are not eligible to apply.

EMS crews or a bus will pick registered residents up and transport them to a shelter — a high school in Augusta. At the shelter, residents will be fed, and given a cot and a small personal area.

To apply, applications are online.

You can also call 1-833-CHD-REGISTER or email Tammi Brown at Tammi.Brown@dph.ga.gov