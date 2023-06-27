provided by the Savannah Voice Festival

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Now in its 11th season, the Savannah Voice Festival (SVF) returns to the Hostess City this August.

Opera productions, recitals, concerts and musical theatre will ring through the city at various venues from Aug. 6 to 20.

This season’s theme, “A Lasting Legacy,” honors the artistic legacy of the Milnes VOICE Programs.

Take a look at the lineup highlights:

Purcell’s “Dido and Aeneas” is the first Savannah OPERA production to be performed at the Telfair Museum on Thursday, Aug. 10.

Mozart’s “Don Giovanni” will follow on Saturday, Aug. 12 at Asbury Memorial Church.

Puccini’s “Madama Butterfly” is the third production, happening on Saturday, Aug. 19 at Savannah’s Cultural Arts Center.

Longtime festival artist and former star of Broadway’s “Phantom of the Opera,” Carlton Moe, returns to the Hostess City for a concert at the Charles H. Morris Center on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

For the first time, there will be a performance at The National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force in Pooler on Friday, Aug. 11, with the Elite Party Band.

The festival will also branch out to Hilton Head Island in partnership with the Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra for a free outdoor park concert on Aug. 15.

Another collaborative event will take place at Savannah’s De Soto Hotel for a stunning finale and cocktail party when SVF is joined by The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra on the evening of Sunday, Aug. 20.

For tickets and details on the SVF performances, visit here.