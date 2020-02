(CNN) – Thursday is your chance to show your fur-babies just how important they are.

It’s National Love Your Pet Day.

Take your pup on an extra-long walk or shower them with tasty treats.

Give your feline friend some cuddle time.

Thursday is also a good day to make sure their vaccines and preventative meds are up to date.

WSAV News 3 asked for photos of your pets enjoying the day and you delivered! Check out the full gallery below.