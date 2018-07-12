Local News

Thunderbolt town council to decide stance on offshore drilling

Posted: Jul 12, 2018 12:16 AM EDT

Updated: Jul 12, 2018 12:16 AM EDT

THUNDERBOLT, Ga. (WSAV) - The town of Thunderbolt is now considering taking a stand against offshore drilling.

At Wednesday's council meeting, two women went before the elected body to petition the town to take a formal stance against offshore drilling and seismic activity.

The women say they want to protect the historic charm and waterways vital to the local economy.

