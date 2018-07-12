Thunderbolt town council to decide stance on offshore drilling Video

THUNDERBOLT, Ga. (WSAV) - The town of Thunderbolt is now considering taking a stand against offshore drilling.

At Wednesday's council meeting, two women went before the elected body to petition the town to take a formal stance against offshore drilling and seismic activity.

The women say they want to protect the historic charm and waterways vital to the local economy.

Click the video above to see how the council decided to receive the petition.