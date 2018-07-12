Thunderbolt town council to decide stance on offshore drilling
THUNDERBOLT, Ga. (WSAV) - The town of Thunderbolt is now considering taking a stand against offshore drilling.
At Wednesday's council meeting, two women went before the elected body to petition the town to take a formal stance against offshore drilling and seismic activity.
The women say they want to protect the historic charm and waterways vital to the local economy.
Click the video above to see how the council decided to receive the petition.
More News
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Cities grappling with how to deal with electric scooters
- The Latest: British hopes alive in Wimbledon mixed doubles
- 'Game of Thrones' slays with a leading 22 Emmy nominations
- 'New information' prompts US to reopen Emmett Till case
Meet the Team
Trending Stories
Latest News - Local
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.