Thunderbolt mayor pro tem dies at 54

THUNDERBOLT, Ga. (WSAV) – Thunderbolt Mayor Pro Tem Kimberly Chappell-Stevens died on Wednesday. She was 54.

“Kimberly will be fondly remembered for her fierce dedication and loyalty, willingness to listen, warm smile and kind heart,” a statement from Thunderbolt’s mayor and council reads. “She will be missed dearly by all who knew her.”

Chappell-Stevens was the president of the Thunderbolt Community Improvement Association and a retired principal of the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System. She was an active member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and Charms, Inc as well as St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church.

According to a town official, her death was not related to COVID-19.