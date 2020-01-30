Three charged in Hilton Head pawn shop burglary, stolen rifles recovered

HILTON HEAD, SC (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) announced the arrest of three burglary suspects.

According to the BCSO, Kevin Aguilar, 20, and Ricardo Barragan, 18, face charges of Burglary 2nd Degree and Petit Larceny.

The third suspect, a male juvenile was detained for Burglary 2nd Degree and transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia where he will be held pending Family Court appearances.

The three are accused of burglarizing the Top Dollar Pawn Shop Monday night. Investigators say the three entered the pawn shop by breaking a window and stole two AR-15 assault-style rifles.

Officials say surveillance footage revealed that three subjects were involved in the burglary and had been traveling in a gold Chevrolet Suburban.

The BCSO located the Suburban Tuesday with the three suspects during a traffic stop. Also inside the vehicle, a duffel bag with two AR-15 assault-style rifles which BCSO confirmed to be the stolen rifles.

