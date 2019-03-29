Local News

UPDATE: Lockdown lifted at Hilton Head Island School for the Creative Arts

Posted: Mar 28, 2019 12:23 PM EDT

Updated: Mar 29, 2019 09:20 AM EDT

According to Beaufort County school officials, the modified lockdown at Hilton Head Island School for the Creative Arts has been lifted.

The modified lockdown was put in place while law enforcement investigated a possible safety threat written on a bathroom stall. 

