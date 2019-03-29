UPDATE: Lockdown lifted at Hilton Head Island School for the Creative Arts
According to Beaufort County school officials, the modified lockdown at Hilton Head Island School for the Creative Arts has been lifted.
The modified lockdown was put in place while law enforcement investigated a possible safety threat written on a bathroom stall.
More News
-
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Nicolas Cage files for annulment 4 days after Vegas wedding
- The Latest: Stevie Nicks confuses 'NSync and One Direction
- Redacted Mueller report expected to be released by mid-April
- NCAA Latest: Big run puts Auburn ahead vs. North Carolina