BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Tens of thousands of Georgians who receive state food assistance are watching their mail and email wondering where their SNAP benefits are.

Phillip Green’s food stamps have been delayed for almost a month.

“I’m just trying to make it work,” said Green. “Until things get straightened out, you know.”

Backlogged renewal cases and low staffing at the Department of Human Services are some of the main factors causing the interruption.

Green is like thousands of other Georgians relying on food stamps because of fixed income.

“That’s a very minimum amount of money, so you can imagine how I’ve got to stretch that out,” said Green.

A spokesperson for the department tells Atlanta’s 11Alive, their department is getting a higher number of people renewing their benefits, along with a spike coming from back-to-school applications.

Green tells me he’s met several others in the benefit office who are feeling frustrated.

“Every week when I go there, I’m seeing the same faces with the same issues… complaining about them not getting it and the frustration and all that, wondering when they’re going to get the food,” said Green. “Something’s got to be done.”

The Statesboro food bank is one resource for those families waiting on their benefits. Workers there tell WSAV they’re seeing a steady stream of families needing assistance.