BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Multiple Lowcountry residents are without power due to a fire at a power substation in downtown Bluffton, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office(BCSO).

More than 50,000 residents are without power in Beaufort County, with some areas of Jasper and Hampton counties also impacted.

Deputies say both Palmetto Electric and Dominion Energy and fire personnel are working to restore services as quickly as possible.

Palmetto Electric released the following statement on the outage: “We are aware of a transmission outage impacting a wide portion of our service territory this morning. Crews are working as quickly and safely as possible to restore.”

They also added the outage was caused by an “equipment failure” in the Santee Cooper – Bluffton Transmission substation. The outage

The Beaufort County School District says schools will be operating at the normal start time, but bus service may be delayed as a result of the outage.

Numerous traffic lights are currently out in Bluffton and Hilton Head Island. BCSO warns drivers to use caution while driving in the area.

Emergency services are still active and have not been affected by the outage. Officials urge residents to use 911 only for emergencies.

To check the outage map, click here.