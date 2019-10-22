Thousands of census jobs coming to Savannah

SAVANNAH. Ga. (WSAV) – There are thousands of jobs with the U.S. Census Bureau coming to the Savannah area and the application process is open right now.

Dale Kelly, the Chief of the Field Division with the Census Bureau says about 3,200 census jobs will be available in the Savannah area, but there are a lot of jobs that do not require workers to go door-to-door.

“We are hiring supervisory positions. We are looking for people to work in management positions. We have a number of office positions, administrative positions that we’re hiring for as well,” Kelly explained. “We need folks who are gonna do payroll and benefits and those types of administrative operations.”

There will be a number of census takers who will be hired. Kelly says the hourly wage for that job is $12.50 – $14.50 an hour depending on where you live.

Look here to apply for a position with the U.S Census Bureau for the 2020 Census.