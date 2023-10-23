SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Saturday marked the start of an event that brings in thousands of people to the Hostess City every year who all enjoy one thing – the art of film.

The SCAD Savannah Film Festival is the largest student-run film festival in the world, featuring screenings from seasoned industry professionals alongside talented student filmmakers.

Broughton Street, outside the Trustees Theatre, was transformed into its own Hollywood for the event with bright lights and a red carpet.

Emmy-winning production designer Maria Garcia spoke with News 3 about attending the world-renowned festival.

She says she graduated from SCAD over a decade ago and is grateful for the opportunity to come back as an alum.

“This moment is a full-circle moment for me, and it’s beautiful to be able to use the skills that I honed here at SCAD in a professional way and to share that craft with the students is something that I love and I’m thankful that I get to do,” Garcia said.

The festival will run all week through Oct. 28.

Each day will feature a different lineup of screenings, panels, and workshops for attendees.