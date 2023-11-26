SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Thompson Savannah partnered with SAFE Shelter, a center for domestic violence victims, for an unlimited oyster roast.

This is the first unlimited wood fire oyster roast fundraiser hosted by Thompson Savannah. Around 60 tickets were sold to people in the area. Olivia Williams, director of culture and programming, told News 3 they are supporting a non-profit that plays a significant role in the community.

“They are a nonprofit that has a huge impact on our community,” Williams said. “We just really believe in their message. They are the longest-running shelter for domestic violence victims.”

News 3 spoke with Savannah local and avid SAFE shelter supporter, Steve Kaplin, about the importance of participating in the fundraiser.

“If you support an organization, then you need to fully support it,” Kaplin said. “Not just talk about it and it’s got a special place in my heart. When I saw that they were doing the oysters, it was like gosh I can kill two birds with one stone.”

Williams said this was the perfect opportunity to have this event considering it aligns with the season of giving. Even a local farm benefitted from the fundraiser.

“We’ve also partnered with Billy’s Botanical, which is one of our local farmers…which we use here in all of our outlets,” Williams said. “They have supplied the oysters and we’re also donating the shells back to them so they can use them on their farm.”

She is looking forward to hosting this event for years to come.