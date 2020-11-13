‘This pandemic revolves around human behavior’ Coastal Health District tracking uptick in cases

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV)- COVID-19 infections throughout the Coastal Health District are trending in the wrong direction. As of Firday there have been 20,732 confirmed cases and 409 deaths.

Patients battling the virus are overwhelming hospitals around the country and health experts warn Georgia could be next.

“This pandemic revolves around human behavior,” said Dr. Chris Rustin, an administrator with the Chatham County Health Department.

Rustin says like any virus, COVID-19 can’t spread without people. He says for that reason, how we act now will determine where we end up tomorrow.

“I think that as humans if we protect ourselves and we encourage our loved ones to protect themselves and as a community protect each other,” said Rustin, “I dont think we have to be worried about a second wave because the virus needs people to replicate.”

When it comes to community transmission nearly all of our counties are in the red zone. Health officials expect Chatham County alone will hit 10,000 cases by this weekend.

“I think any case is a concern for all of us,” said Rustin, “the virus affects people differently and for every person that’s lost a loved one my heart goes out to them.”

District wide the virus has taken more than 400 lives. While bad outcomes are often linked to older people, it’s the 20 to 29 age group driving infections.

“Gatherings, I think, bring on sort of a new level of risk that we have to be concerned about,” said Rustin, “because a lot of these surging of cases across the country have been tied to indoor gatherings.”

Rustin and Infectious Disease Specialist, Dr. Stephen Thacker say the vaccine will be our saving grace. Local hospitals are expecting them to arrive by the end of the year.

“Really throughout the US we’ve been tasked with being ready to be a sight for delivery,” said Thacker, “to first healthcarre workers and being prepared for if we do become sights to help vaccinate our community.”

Georgia hit an unfortunate milestone yesterday with 70 deaths reported. That’s the highest single day total since September 23rd.

Governor Brian Kemp has extended the State of Emergency through November 30th. It encourages residents to continue social distancing and wear face coverings in public, unless they are eating or drinking.