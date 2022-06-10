SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The National Racial Justice Network(RJN) is speaking out against the Chatham County District Attorney’s decision not to prosecute officers involved in the shooting death of Maurice Mincey.

The civil rights organization held a press conference in Johnson Square in downtown Savannah on Friday morning.

James Johnson, the CEO of Racial Justice Network, says the DA’s ruling is wrong.

“We are sick and tired of policemen using that they were fearing for their life when they see a gun when it comes to a Black man,” said Johnson. “This is unacceptable.”

Maria Scott, Mincey’s fiancee and mother of his son, also spoke on how devastating this loss has been for their family.

“It hurts that I’m the one that have to explain to him,” Scott said, referring to her son. “I have to listen to those cries at night.”

The organization condemned the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s (GBI) inconsistencies in the report of the shooting, referring to the initial report stating that Mincey pointed a gun at officers. This was later retracted by the agency, and bodycam footage clarified that Mincey removed a gun from his waistband and placed it in between his legs.

“If the [GBI] lied about that, what else are they lying about?” asked Rev. Maynor, president of RGN Savannah.

RGN is calling for the federal government to investigate the GBI and the Savannah Police Department’s past findings for all officer-involved shootings.

View the full press conference below.