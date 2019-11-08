Third annual Glennville Turkey Trot race to raise money for children this holiday season

GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – Anytime Fitness Glennville and the Kiwanis Club are hosting the third annual Turkey Trot, a 5K and one mile fun run to raise money for the Kiwanis Christmas at Home Program.

The Christmas at Home Program helps children in need in the Glennville community, according to Anytime Fitness Glennville’s Facebook page.

The race will be Saturday, Nov. 23 at 7 a.m.

Registration is from 6 to 7 a.m. at Anytime Fitness Glennville at 108 W. China Street.

The race entry fee is $20 until Nov. 10, then $25 until Nov. 17. Registration goes up to $30 at race day registration. Turkey Trot t-shirts will also be available on race day.

Participants can choose to run in the one mile fun run or in the 5K. Top female and male runners in different age categories will receive medals.

To sign up for the race or to make a donation to the Christmas at Home Program, CLICK HERE.