‘Things will change:’ Call to Action Rally held in Forsyth Park

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Dozens of people in Savannah are trying to figure out how to give George Floyd’s death lasting meaning along with other lives lost. They gathered in Forsyth Park Saturday for a call to action to make a change within Savannah’s communties.

“I’ve been watching it real hard and it seems like things will change. I believe things will change,” A Savannah resident said.

Savannahians are holding on to hope after unrest across the country that’s been sparked by the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers.

“It’s real sad the way it happened where you have these guys that are surrendering with their hands behind their backs, their hands up and they’re still getting killed,” A Savannah resident said.

Many people showed up to Forsyth Park Saturday to get the ball rolling on policy changes in Savannah. Community leaders and activists are speaking out loud about what needs to change.

“I don’t think that it ends with last Sunday. That was the movement, this is a part of the movement. Where do we go from here?” Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said.

Johnson said everyone is coming together to talk about solutions, adding that the community members have a part to play in this movement as well as elected leaders.

“I’m just really happy that people are coming together now talking about what can they do from where they sit to be able to progress and move toward being a beloved community,” Johnson said.

He spoke at the rally Saturday and said he’s making changes to policies in Savannah when needed. At Thursday’s city council meeting he will ask the council to appoint a person to serve on a board to help dive deeper into problems within Savannah’s communities.

“In the meantime, we’ll be reviewing the policies of use of force of the Savannah Police Department and from there we will engage the community. We want to hear their stories. We want to know did you report it?” Johnson said.

The findings will then be reported to the residents of Savannah to set a path toward real change.