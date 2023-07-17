HAMPTON COUNTY, SC (WSAV) – It is the end of a four-year-long legal battle involving Parkers, Alex Murdaugh, the family of Mallory Beach, and the four remaining passengers on the boat the night Mallory died.

The two sides agreed on a multi-million dollar settlement.

“They were hurtling toward judgment day. This trial was scheduled for August 14, the handwriting was on the wall,” said Joe McCulloch, Connor Cook’s lawyer.

The settlement is for $18 million in total. $15 million of that going to the Beach family. The remaining $3 million is to be split between the teens on board the boat in February 2019.

“The case was never about the money,” said Mark Tinsley, the Beach family’s lawyer. “$15 million is a number, to quote Phillip Beach, that the other Greg Parkers of the world will take notice and make sure to take their responsibility in the sale of alcohol seriously. And if you don’t follow the law, if you don’t follow the policies, if you don’t properly train you will be held to account for what happens. “

“$15 million or $100 million will not bring back Mallory Beach,” explains McCulloch. “But it does console the Beach family. To know that Parkers has conceded responsibility in the only way they could force, with the checkbook.”

19-year-old Mallory was thrown from a boat on Archer’s Creek the night of February 24, 2019.

Her body wasn’t found for a week.

The driver of that boat was Paul Murdaugh. The underage boy was “grossly intoxicated” according to the police report.

Surveillance video showed Paul using his older brother Buster’s ID to get beer and wine coolers for him and his friends that day. He was sold alcohol by a Parkers clerk.

Parkers had claimed the six kids on board the boat that night knew what they were getting into. They knew Paul had been drinking, were drinking themselves, and knew the risks.

The chain said their clerk scanned the ID, showed it was valid, and did her job properly.

In a statement, Parker’s lawyer PK Shere said “The fact remains that Tajeeha Cohen made a legal and valid sale, as was determined by SLED.”

While Parker has continued to make that claim, a deposition of David Leslie from SLED shows he did not agree with that statement or the fact that should exonerate Cohen or Parker’s.

Part of SLED agent David Leslie’s deposition about Parker’s claim they were “exonerated” by SLED

The Beach family said the policies were faulty and their daughter died due to negligence.

“They (the Beach family) felt like $15 million from Parkers sets a level of accountability that somebody, when forced or confronted with a 5 foot 7 kid who weighs 147 pounds, has an ID that says he is 6’2″ and over 200 pounds won’t sell alcohol,” said Tinsley.

“They were always responsible, and would have been held so by a Hampton County jury I am firmly convinced,” said McCulloch. “Otherwise we wouldn’t be sitting here with an $18 million settlement.”

Tinsley said the settlement is good for all the parties involved. For the Beach family who did not want to relive the details of their daughter’s death over and over again. For Hampton County, which was wondering how it would deal with the media and public publicity surrounding the case.

“When we were in Hampton County Friday the Sheriff came up to me and said we can’t afford, the people of Hampton County, Hampton County can’t afford this trial,” explained Tinsley. “It was important to the Beach’s to save the people of Hampton County that significant expense. It was equally important for the Beach’s not to give Alex a platform to get up and have a voice and continue to do what Alex does.”

Some people because Parker’s and insurance companies will pay the costs of this settlement, Alex Murdaugh “got off”.

“Alex Murdaugh is going to lose everything he has. There are a whole bunch of creditors. There are more people with their hands out than there are funds to pay,” said Tinsley.

As for the boat passengers, Connor Cook and Miley Altman, who just had a baby together, Morgan Doughty and Anthony Cook, their attorneys say this is about closure more than cash.

“Anthony’s (Cook’s) position in the litigation from the outset was to do anything to help Mallory Beach and her family,” said Patrick Carr, Anthony’s attorney. “Whatever civil justice that looked like for them was what we wanted to support.”

“This is a wonderful way to start their new life with a baby,” said Joe McCulloch. “It’s not a bad nest egg to start that new life, and I think they hope they can kind of close the door to some of this publicity and resume their kind of anonymous life in Hampton County.”

Tinsley says this settlement and the amount of money that will be handed out is sending a message and making a difference with retailers across the state.

“You won’t read in the paper or see on your broadcast the lives that it has saved but you can be rest assured that it will make a difference and they take a lot of pride in that,” said Tinsley. “We were doing it for the right reasons and we weren’t going to back down because you are a bully and have lots of money and you were going to do anything in your power to stop us.”

“She (Renee Beach) is doing this to make sure it doesn’t happen to your child,” continued Tinsley. “If the Greg Parkers of the world are just going to keep blaming the kids who put the alcohol in their mouth nothing is going to change. We are going to keep having two deaths a week (connected to underage alcohol consumption) in South Carolina. Senseless deaths.”

Parker’s attorney PK Shere’s full statement about the settlement:

“It is disappointing that the contents of settlement discussions have been disclosed today counter to the mediation agreement that was signed by all who participated.

Recently, the court ruled that Parker’s would be tethered to Alex Murdaugh at the upcoming trial. The fact remains that Tajeeha Cohen made a legal and valid sale, as was determined by SLED. This case was never about that legal and valid sale nor was it about the repeated bad decisions that these young adults made that night. For Mark Tinsley, it was all about using the Murdaughs’ bad actions and the unfair law of joint and several liability in South Carolina to make Parker’s pay for a verdict intended to punish the Murdaughs. Given the outsized publicity this case has received, being tethered to a convicted murderer all but ensured Parker’s would not receive a fair trial.

The application of the joint and several liability laws in South Carolina meant that, if Parker’s was found even 1% at fault, it would have paid for the entirety of any verdict rendered against the Murdaugh family. The unfairness of that caused Parker’s insurance carriers to resolve these suits to avoid paying the likely award intended to punish Alex Murdaugh.

This marks the conclusion of all the boat crash cases. We sincerely hope that all involved parties will find some measure of closure.”

While this part of the case is closed, Parker’s and the Beach family are not done with the court yet. Tinsley has filed a civil conspiracy complaint against Parker’s and others for their role in a social media “smear campaign” that included releasing autopsy photos of Mallory to media outlets. The goal Tinsley says was for Parker’s to try and taint a jury before a trial happened or scare off the Beach family from a lawsuit.

“The civil conspiracy case is a result of all the things that were done to the Beach family in their fight for justice for their daughter, in their fight to make sure this doesn’t happen to anyone else’s son or daughter,” said Tinsley. “They are atrocious and cant be abided by. They were unwilling to settle and unwilling to let that conspiracy claim go.”

“They want Greg Parker to be held accountable for what he did. The weaponization of our legal system is not the way it ought to be. If you were injured by someone or you have lost a family member you ought not to get victimized in a fight to get justice for your family member. You ought not to be attacked, you ought not to have the photos of your daughter’s body broadcast across the web or the world for all to see. It ought not to be that and we are going to continue in the fight in that case.”

As that fight continues, the Beach family says it wants to do some good with this settlement money. They plan to expand the “Mal’s Pals” animal charity in Hampton County and spend money to create an animal shelter in Hampton in Mallory’s name.