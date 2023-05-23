BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV)— Gov. Brian Kemp has announced a new automotive supplier coming to Bulloch County that will help supply the Hyundai Metaplant.

While on an economic development trip to Israel, Kemp announced Hanon Systems, an automotive thermal and energy management solutions provider, will create 160 new jobs and invest more than $40 million into Bulloch County.

“Georgia’s automotive and e-mobility industries continue to grow as we proudly welcome Hanon Systems to Georgia,” said Kemp. “As our state furthers its position as the EV capital of America, new jobs and opportunities like these are coming to hardworking Georgians all over the state and will continue to do so.”

The new facility will be built at Gateway Regional Industrial Park in Bulloch County with operations expected to begin in May 2024.

“Statesboro-Bulloch County is honored by Hanon Systems’ decision to locate its new facility here,” said Billy Allen, Chair of the Development Authority of Bulloch County. “We are excited to welcome another automotive supplier to our community, particularly one that will be working closely with the Hyundai Metaplant and the electric vehicle industry. This decision is another example of the resources offered by our community and region to help companies succeed.”

The new supplier comes as Georgia has been positioning itself as the hub for the electric mobility industry with multiple EV-related projects being announced since 2020. On October 25, Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America officially broke ground in Bryan County on its first fully dedicated EV and battery manufacturing facility.

“In Georgia, suppliers like Hanon Systems are able to successfully support larger industry ecosystems, thanks to partnership-driven solutions ranging from workforce training to logistics systems efficiencies,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson.