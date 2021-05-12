‘There is no shortage’: Colonial Pipeline only impacting gas prices in Coastal Empire and Lowcountry

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – As several states experience a shortage of fuel due to the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack, officials say it doesn’t have a direct impact on the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry because we have our own fuel sources here. But that’s not stopping people from panic buying in our area.

Experts with the American Automobile Association (AAA) say drivers are panic buying because they’re worried about running on empty.

“There is no shortage. There is an ample amount of gasoline supply available in the United States,” AAA spokesman, Garrett Townsend said.

He said coastal cities shouldn’t be worried about a gas shortage because they get fuel on cargo ships into the ports.

“As soon as that pipeline is up and operating again we expect it’s going to take a few days, but it should get back to normal supply,” Townsend said.

Savannah resident Joe Martell said he’s run into problems trying to get gas in the Savannah area. He found the Kroger on Ogeechee Road in Savannah with pumps wrapped in caution tape and only pumping diesel.

“It kind of reminds me of the toilet paper pandemic issue at the start of COVID but I think it’s a little bit ridiculous,” Martell said.

Across the state, there’s been a 24 cent increase in gas prices since last week. On the national level, the average price for regular unleaded gas is $3 a gallon.

“We haven’t seen prices that high in about seven years,” Townsend said.

AAA believes the longer this goes on the more of an impact states will see.

“If everybody just uses it when they need it then nobody will have issues getting it,” Martell said.

News 3 reached out to Colonial Group. There are no limits on purchases at Enmarket’s that they own. They want to remind the public they have no affiliation with the Colonial Pipeline.