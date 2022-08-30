SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — If you’ve watched News 3 lately, you may have noticed that our newscast looks a little different.

That’s because we’re bringing you the news, weather and sports from our temporary space while the WSAV studio gets a makeover.

In the video player above you can take a look at some of the work that’s been done so far. The news desk, weather wall and monitors are gone — they’ll be replaced with brand new fixtures. WSAV is also getting a new floor.

The overhaul is expected to take several weeks and WSAV can’t wait to show it to you when it’s finished. In the meantime, WSAV will give you progress reports every now and then to keep you updated.