‘The voice of Savannah’: Remembering longtime radio host ‘Big Mac’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A radio legend in Savannah, known best as “Big Mac,” has died.

According to Jeff “T-Bone” Taylor, Mac Beauchat passed away this week. He said it’s possible complications from COVID-19 were involved.

“I think it’s a loss for everybody in Savannah,” Taylor said.

“He is the voice of Savannah,” he added. “Has been for many, many, many years.”

The two worked together for some 15 years. Beauchat was on the air for decades in the Hostess City — but is perhaps best known for his time at KIX 96.

“He is country here in the Savannah area,” Taylor said. “When you think of country, you think of Big Mac.”

Mac “Big Mac” Beauchat (courtesy of Jeff Taylor)

People grew up listening to Beauchat, Taylor said, adding: “He had the voice, everybody knew who he was.”

“T-Bone” said Beauchat was a big guy with an even bigger heart for causes like St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Ronald McDonald House Charities.

“He was more than willing to come on out and help with anything,” he said. “That’s who Big Mac was.”

Of course, St. Patrick’s Day was always a big event.

“He would be driving the big Cadillac, he’d be driving down to St. Patrick’s Day parade and all the girls would come up and give him a big old hug and a kiss,” Taylor said.

He remembers Beauchat as a “big old teddy bear” and someone who always had a smile. Even in his final days, “Big Mac” kept a positive attitude.

“We all thought he was making a big turnaround and coming back with some of the jokes he would say,” Taylor explained.

Beauchat was apparently in poor health and receiving treatment in Atlanta.

“I knew he had the coronavirus,” Taylor explained, “then he was moved to rehab recently.”

He said it was a shock to hear the news.

“It was Big Mac,” Taylor said. “He was coming back.”

“T-Bone” said he’ll never forget the time the two competed in a demolition derby. He remembered all of the calls he’d get from “Big Mac” while on the radio — often to request “Low Rider.”

“We’re going to miss him but we’ll never forget him,” Taylor said. “He will live on forever.”