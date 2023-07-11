STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV)- The Statesboro Family YMCA will host their annual Back to School Bash, as well as an open house for the afterschool program.

This event is free and open to the public.

The bash will feature bounce houses, vendors, crafts, games and giveaways of free school supplies.

The Statesboro Family YMCA afterschool program features homework help, craft time, PE time and even STEM activities.

According to Hannah Beggs, last year, the program was able to give out notebooks, folders and paper. They are looking forward to celebrating back to school with the community and providing a safe place for kids when school is in.

The bash is scheduled for July 28, 2023, from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and will be located at 409 Clairborne Ave. in Statesboro, Ga.