SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Antiques and Architecture Weekend returns this year with some virtual events.

People can view historic renovations in downtown Savannah like a private residence that dates back to the 1880s.

The event hosts a tour of the home located off of Monterrey Square on Friday.

For a list of all of the upcoming events and tickets visit https://savantiquesweekend.com

WSAV is a proud sponsor.