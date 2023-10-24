SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Bay Street Theatre and Club One Jefferson held their annual performance of “The Rocky Horror Show” on Saturday, and they were happy to welcome Academy Award-winning Susan Sarandon, along with Emmy Award-winning Megan Mullally.

While in town filming a movie, the two celebrities decided to stop by to see the production that has been taking the stage here in Savannah since 2009.

Sarandon played one of the leading stars, Janet, in the original classic film from 1975.

Following the performance, Sarandon congratulated the cast and crew.

“You should be very proud of yourselves,” Sarandon said.

According to fellow audience members, the two actresses were laughing and singing along to the songs the entire time, even taking part in the audience-participation callback moments.

“Words cannot express the roller coaster of emotions I was feeling. Susan and Megan were so gracious and kind,” said Trey Norris, the director. “Not many directors can say that Susan Sarandon came to see their version of “The Rocky Horror Show!” This is a moment I will be talking about for the rest of my life.”

courtesy: Bay Street Theatre/Club One Jefferson

The production still has one more weekend of performances remaining this October.

Remaining tickets for ‘The Rocky Horror Show’ at The Bay Street Theatre are available as follows:

Friday, October 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 28 at 5:30 p.m.

*Sunday, October 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Monday, October 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, October 31 at 8 p.m. and midnight.

*Sunday tickets are available to attendees who are at least 18 years old, and all other performances are for 21 and up.

Tickets are available for $25 for General Admission or $35 for Table Reservation. For more information on tickets, visit here.