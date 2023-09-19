SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Day in and day out, brewmaster Alex Yendell works hard to make sure that every beer at the Moon River Brewing Company has a unique taste.

He checks out the equipment levels and wheat supply and brainstorms how to make new blends as the craft beer industry in Savannah explodes.

“There’s definitely be a couple more pop up just in the couple of years that I have been down here,” said Yendell. “I’ve seen four or five open up and they’re still going.”

The craft beer industry is knocking on the back door of big beer brands and bringing more revenue to local communities like Savannah.

Moving from Augusta to Savannah, Yendell got his certification in brewing science and has worked for Moon River Brewing Company for the past seven years.

He says the industry is on the rise because of the shortfalls from the major name brands like Bud Light and Miller Light that have made the same product for years.

“People sort of got tired of the big brands,” said Yendell. “If you want something different, a little more unique and, in my opinion, more passionate, that’s where the craft beer comes in.”

Craft breweries are small, independent businesses that combine traditional brewing practices while innovating new tastes and flavors.

“Some recipes I am following and some I get to write myself, which is fun,” said Yendell.

Georgia ranks tenth in the nation for the number of barrels of craft beer produced annually.

In the shift to craft beer, Yendell notes that in the past, traditional-tasting beers were preferred because that was what big brands made.

“People didn’t want to branch out too much at first but then IPAs blew up, and then you have your seltzers and your sours and hazy IPAs,” said Yendell.

He says that brewing beers in-house is more cost-effective than having to buy a keg for $200 for a small supply.

“The market on beer is crazy,” said Yendell. “Once we get the grain, and the ingredients are expensive, but once you brew one batch of beer, the markups are crazy.”

Craft brewing has brought over $72.2 billion to the U.S. economy since 2022, according to data by the Brewers Association.

To limit their waste, with extra wheat, they make bread, dog treats and soaps.

“We try to be mindful with our water usage we’re using hundreds of gallons a day to clean and just brew itself,” said Yendell.

For Oktoberfest, Moon River Brewing Company is planning live music, game events and new beer flavors.

“Just one guy in here putting his all into it, sweating working hard, and creating something that ideally they are passionate about,” said Yendell. “I think the customers can sense that. You make a good product and they appreciate that.”