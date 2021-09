SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The National Weather Service in Charleston, SC announced they plan to conduct a Hurricane Preparedness 101 presentation early next week.

The event will educate attendees on the hazards tropical cyclones can bring to the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire. The NWS will also explain how individuals can prepare for them.

The webinar is free and open to anyone.

It takes place Monday, September 13 at 7:00 p.m.

Register for the event HERE.