The League of Women Voters to host a Beaufort Co. School District Referendum forum

HILTON HEAD, SC (WSAV) – The League of Women Voters Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Area and the League of Women Voters Beaufort announced an upcoming forum to discuss Beaufort Co. School District’s Referendum.

According to organizers, the forum is designed to provide members and Beaufort County taxpayers an update on whether projects are being completed according to the Beaufort County School District’s (BCSD) established timetables and within expected costs.

The forum takes place Wednesday in the May River High School Auditorium at 5:00 p.m.

The forum will also be available through Zoom.

Organizers add the audience will be socially distanced due to health and safety concerns Masks are recommended.

Tours of May River High School will be available following the presentation.