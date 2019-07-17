Crews following whales after St. Simons strandings

Georgia Department of Natural Resources personnel and beachgoers struggle to keep a short-fin pilot whale from crashing into the seawall on St. Simons Island, Ga., Tuesday, July16, 2019. Dozens of pilot whales beached themselves on a Georgia shore and most were rescued by authorities and onlookers who pulled the animals further into the water. (Bobby Haven /The Brunswick News via AP)

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — Crews are keeping a close watch on about 30 pilot whales off the Georgia coast a day after the large animals were prevented from swimming ashore and beaching themselves.

Georgia Department of Natural Resources spokesman Rick Lavender said the pod of whales remained offshore Wednesday afternoon. He says the agency had a helicopter watching from the air while a crew from the National Marine Mammal Foundation followed the whales in a boat.

Three pilot whales died after becoming stranded when the pod appeared Tuesday along the beach of St. Simons Island. Wildlife workers, lifeguards and beachgoers kept most of the whales off the shore.

The American Cetacean Society says pilot whales are often involved in mass strandings, partly due to their social nature.

