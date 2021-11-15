The Greater Savannah Black Chamber of Commerce recognizes ‘Good Times Jazz Bar & Restaurant’ as ‘Business of the Year’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – During their biennial Celebration of Black Businesses Gala, the Greater Savannah Black Chamber of Commerce presented ‘The Business of the Year Award’ to Good Times Jazz Bar & Restaurant.
The restaurant opened in 2017 by husband-and-wife duo, Stephen and Danielle Moore.
The owners say they were honored to receive the recognition.
“We were affected by the pandemic and closed for fourteen months. We re-opened April 2021 and were faced with staffing challenges and increased food cost along with other hostess city businesses,” said Stephen and Danielle Moore. “At Good Times Jazz Bar & Restaurant, our goals are simple – furnish a comfortable and interesting atmosphere, and provide good music, quality food with professional service.”
Good Times Jazz Bar & Restaurant is located in downtown Savannah at 107 W. Broughton Street.