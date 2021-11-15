The Greater Savannah Black Chamber of Commerce recognizes ‘Good Times Jazz Bar & Restaurant’ as ‘Business of the Year’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – During their biennial Celebration of Black Businesses Gala, the Greater Savannah Black Chamber of Commerce presented ‘The Business of the Year Award’ to Good Times Jazz Bar & Restaurant.

The restaurant opened in 2017 by husband-and-wife duo, Stephen and Danielle Moore.

Mr. Stephen Moore, Mrs. Danielle Moore, Chef Joe Randall

The owners say they were honored to receive the recognition.

“We were affected by the pandemic and closed for fourteen months. We re-opened April 2021 and were faced with staffing challenges and increased food cost along with other hostess city businesses,” said Stephen and Danielle Moore. “At Good Times Jazz Bar & Restaurant, our goals are simple – furnish a comfortable and interesting atmosphere, and provide good music, quality food with professional service.”

Good Times Jazz Bar & Restaurant is located in downtown Savannah at 107 W. Broughton Street.